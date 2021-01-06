A News
State Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, died Friday from complications related to COVID-19, according to his legislative office.
Because of a contract dispute between NBC12 and Verizon Fios, the channel is no longer available to customers of the service in the Richmond area.
Fifteen years after the murders of the Harvey family in their South Richmond home, their memory still lives on through grants to local nonprofits.
Vaccinations in Virginia continue to lag as the state approaches half a million doses distributed and the percentage of people testing positiv…
A portfolio of properties along North Sheppard Street in Richmond’s Museum District that have been under the same owner for decades has sold f…
Rodney Robinson, a senior adviser for Richmond Public Schools and a former National Teacher of the Year, apologized Thursday for a since-delet…
In October 2019, Virginia tourism officials gathered in the dining room of a restaurant in downtown Richmond to launch the state’s newest bran…
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced Tuesday that they anticipate vaccinating front-line essential workers and people over the age …
The White Lion Foundation recently released this rare footage from northern Pakistan's Karakoram Mountains of a snow leopard's call in the wild.
Ron Whitcomb warned his boss. Taylor Heinicke, he said, fails the eye test.
