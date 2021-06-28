A1 Index
Most new laws approved earlier this year by the Virginia General Assembly go into effect on Thursday.
Virginia's skill game ban is set for next week; Emporia truck stop owner and former NASCAR driver races to court to stop it
Virginia’s ban on electronic skill games is scheduled to take effect next week, but a truck stop owner and former NASCAR driver is racing to h…
A time capsule was placed under the Robert E. Lee statue in 1887. Gov. Northam says he will remove it.
The capsule contains about 60 objects largely related to the Confederacy, including a picture of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin.
A former Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center officer was sentenced Monday to serve 20 days in jail after pleading guilty to aiding an inmate …
Dr. Cynthia Southern expects the phone to ring often in her Pulaski County dental office beginning next Thursday, when Virginia expands its Me…
WATCH NOW: Grocery wars: Sales soared since the pandemic, but what retailers won the battle in the Richmond region?
Richmond-area shoppers bought a lot more groceries during the pandemic as they hunkered down and cooked more meals at home when many restauran…
Starting Thursday, Virginians can legally grow and possess marijuana. Here's what you need to know.
A judge on Friday excoriated federal prison officials for refusing to admit an inmate needing mental health care who later killed himself in a local jail cell in Northern Virginia.
Marijuana legalization starts July 1. Addressing the impact of prohibition is unfinished work. A messy process to legalize the drug is ahead.
Kisare Bundy had been on probation for most of his adult life when, at 22, a marijuana possession charge sent him to prison for just under a decade.
It was early in the COVID-19 pandemic last year that Michael Summers found what he thought would be decent, reliable housing after couch surfi…