Roger Trenton Davis spent hard time in prison for possessing an amount of marijuana that, under laws that took effect July 1, in most circumstances would be punishable by no more than a $25 fine. He hopes to use his story to help spread the word.
Employers are understandably still confused about the ever-changing COVID-related employment rules and obligations.
Da’Vonta McLaurin and Carleisha Greene began dating as teens.
Sabato said his tone has changed in recent years, and there are two reasons why: Donald Trump and Jan. 6.
A Chesterfield County judge has set aside a jury's verdict that found a Chester man guilty of fatally shooting a teen he chased down after the…
Breeze Airways’ inaugural flight from Richmond International Airport hadn’t departed yet on Thursday morning, but the co-founder of the new lo…
As delta variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death is among unvaccinated people
Among Virginians infected, hospitalized or killed by COVID-19 in the past six months, 99% were not fully vaccinated.
On July 1, the Virginia gas tax crept up 5 cents to 26.2 cents per gallon, and the diesel fuel tax increased from 20.2 cents to 27 cents.
The COVID-19 pandemic also has thrown the hospitals into a staffing crisis with 1,547 direct-care jobs vacant in a workforce of 5,500 — a job vacancy rate of 28%.
Audit of Chesterfield public school curriculum finds overall learning experiences are 'culturally insufficient'
Donovan Jones was taught that the Civil War began over state rights and not slavery in an AP U.S. History class at Cosby High School in Cheste…