Labor Law: Your employee presents a letter saying she is exempt from the COVID vaccine due to a religion you’ve never heard of. Now what?
More employers are mandating COVID-19 vaccines, and this has set off a flurry of requests for exemptions – for both medical and religious reasons.
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store in Virginia Beach.
NASCAR arrives in town with a 9/11 tribute, Dale Jr. coming out of retirement, and a high-stakes playoff race
Saturday's doubleheader features Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the Xfinity Series race at 2:30 p.m., and the playoff drivers under the lights at 7:30.
A Richmond Public Schools employee has died from COVID-19, the district’s superintendent announced Friday.
Authorities seeking transfer to adult court for 14-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico
Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferr…
Former Manchester High School teacher, coach acquitted of taking indecent liberties with underage student
A former Manchester High School teacher and coach has been acquitted of taking indecent liberties with an underage student after a judge who h…
UPDATED: 'It’s not the void they hoped it would be': 1890 time capsule under Lee statue could not be found
After 12 hours of work Thursday, and after 19 granite blocks weighing up to 8,000 pounds were removed from the pedestal, no one could locate the time capsule that is believed to exist there.
Marijuana arrests plummeted 90% in Richmond area since Va.'s new cannabis law went into effect July 1
Marijuana arrests have plummeted more than 90% in the Richmond region since Virginia’s new cannabis law went into effect on July 1. The law le…
Thirteen people were arrested and “significant quantities” of drugs were seized as part of a three-year drug-trafficking and money-laundering …
Dominion Energy is selling one of its prime downtown properties.