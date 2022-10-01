A News
804 Varsity coverage of Week 5 of the high school football season around the greater Richmond area, plus scores from across the state and next week's schedule.
Human remains found earlier this month off Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield County have been identified as belonging to Cody Graham, wh…
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Williams' business owned 25 to 40 enslaved people in the mid-1800s, according to tax records.
The candidates could meet at an Oct. 21 forum in Prince William County.
A new development dubbed Midlothian Depot is hoping to energize the area around an undeveloped plot off Midlothian Turnpike near Alverser Driv…
The replacement of The Diamond baseball stadium and a transformative redevelopment project around it are on track after the City Council ratified the city administration's plans for the project Monday.
"It's a horrible way to treat poor people," said Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th. Bon Secours denied that it acted against its historic mission of providing health care to the most vulnerable.
The ex-officer's attorneys have filed a motion to have the charge dismissed.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida a…
