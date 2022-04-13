A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A9
BusinessA10
Nation & WorldA12
ObituariesA14
Weather A16
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B3
MarketplaceB5
C This Weekend
Movies C2
Comics C5
TV / History C8
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday proposed that the General Assembly establish new misdemeanor penalties for people in possession of more than two…
A sophomore guard on the state champion Highland Springs High School boys’ basketball team died after a shooting early on Saturday in eastern …
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who starred at Ohio State before playing for Washington and Pittsburgh, died on Saturday morning. Haskins was 24.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — As Tony Bennett watched this year’s Final Four games, in front of full crowds, he couldn’t help but think back to Virginia’s…
A Petersburg man was sentenced this week to 58 years in prison for fatally shooting his romantic rival in an ambush killing last year outside …
A judge in Richmond on Friday ordered the Virginia Department of Education to provide more specific information to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in response to a FOIA request the newspaper made for communications between state officials and a nonprofit in Washington, D.C.
An Emporia nurse who stole vital prescriptions from elderly patients and replaced them with over-the-counter medications at long-term care fac…
At the time, it was one of the most viewed posts on all of Facebook.
Bill Roth, the acclaimed voice of Virginia Tech football for decades, is returning to the post after a seven-year absence.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.