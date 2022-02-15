A News
At 9:29 p.m., the first call went out to firefighters, but after visiting the school, they reported seeing nothing out of place through the windows.
The truck blockade by Canadians protesting COVID-19 restrictions has forced Ford, GM and others to shut down plants or cut production. Similar protests could be coming to the U.S.
A Richmond patrol officer has pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty stemming from an October incident in which he fatally shot his fianc…
Richmond Public Schools officials say a custodial manager in charge of security at William Fox Elementary School was asleep Friday night as si…
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, president pro tempore of the Senate, said Friday that she received a text message from Gov. Glenn Youngkin co…
A beloved Richmond elementary school in the city's Fan District will remain closed indefinitely after building originally built in 1911 was en…
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
"I assure you, we will dust ourselves off, stand up and move forward with joy, with love and with learning."
RICHMOND — A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned Thursday, a state official said, after The Washington Post raised questions about socia…
Opponents of mask mandates in schools are using the power of the legislature to make it optional for parents to send their child to school wit…
