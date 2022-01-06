A1 index
Thursday evening update: For metro Richmond, a few hours of rain develops Thursday evening, around 10-11 p.m., then a brief transition to snow…
Public school delays and closings due to inclement weather.
Virginia State Police have responded to at least 867 crashes and 846 disabled vehicles across the state since the start of the new year’s firs…
Massad House hotel in downtown Richmond has closed after 60 years, but the building's new owners plan to renovate and reopen the hotel
The Massad House hotel, a fixture in downtown Richmond for about 60 years, has closed.
Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, who has led the state’s health agency throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, will step down from th…
Richard Cullen will leave McGuireWoods to serve as counselor to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, ending a 45-year career at Virginia’s largest law f…
This year's top performers are honored in the annual All-Metro selections.
Youngkin names Trump's EPA chief to lead natural resources, sparking outrage from Dems, environmental groups
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday named Andrew Wheeler, who rolled back environmental safeguards as head of the Environmental Protection …
Thousands of people were left stranded Tuesday along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 that snakes through Northern Virginia — a chaotic back…
After chaos on Interstate 95, Northam says he is 'sick and tired' of criticism on government response
Amid criticism that the state botched preparations and response to a 50-mile backup on Interstate 95, Virginia’s main traffic artery, Gov. Ral…