A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A13
BusinessA14
StocksA15
Nation & WorldA16
ObituariesA18
Weather A20
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
MarketplaceB5
Baseball B7
C Food
Comics C3
TV / History C6
A sophomore guard on the state champion Highland Springs High School boys’ basketball team died after a shooting early on Saturday in eastern …
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who starred at Ohio State before playing for Washington and Pittsburgh, died on Saturday morning. Haskins was 24.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday proposed that the General Assembly establish new misdemeanor penalties for people in possession of more than two…
CHARLOTTESVILLE — As Tony Bennett watched this year’s Final Four games, in front of full crowds, he couldn’t help but think back to Virginia’s…
A Petersburg man was sentenced this week to 58 years in prison for fatally shooting his romantic rival in an ambush killing last year outside …
A judge in Richmond on Friday ordered the Virginia Department of Education to provide more specific information to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in response to a FOIA request the newspaper made for communications between state officials and a nonprofit in Washington, D.C.
At the time, it was one of the most viewed posts on all of Facebook.
Bill Roth, the acclaimed voice of Virginia Tech football for decades, is returning to the post after a seven-year absence.
Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeffrey Faries retired last week after 15 years at the helm, just under a month after he was placed on administr…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.