Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
It’s Facebook official: Mayor Levar Stoney, 40, is engaged to Brandy Washington.
"People don't necessarily want a venue that is just there for 8 or 10 events a year."
House Republicans on Monday killed legislation intended to kick start the legal sale of recreational marijuana in Virginia, arguing that there…
With a deadline looming for the Richmond School Board to pass an annual budget for next year, the governing body sent an ultimatum to Superint…
"When Virginia Tech is good, it's because we're playing with your players," Price told a conference room filled with Richmond area high school football coaches Friday night.
Even with the option to return, Clark feels a sense of urgency to get this year’s UVA team to the tournament.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new education department has scrapped dozens of resources for schools aimed at promoting diversity and equity, calling t…
The message to school leaders was simple: “Restrictive” masking policies — like mandates requiring all students to wear face coverings — have …
