Mechanicsville football has suspended all practices and postponed all games until further notice amid an investigation into hazing within the program.
Matt Pinsker was sentenced Friday to 12 months in jail for sexually assaulting a VCU intern in his office last year.
Stoney tweeted that "firing Superintendent Kamras less than a week before the start of the academic year would be catastrophic for our kids and this community."
The Times-Dispatch's annual team-by-team look at the upcoming high school football season is here.
Chesterfield police on Wednesday released the name of a person killed in a crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Tuesday.
The $2.5 million malicious prosecution and defamation lawsuit against Richmond-based Sugar Shack founder and CEO Ian Kelley is set to go to tr…
Players from Henrico, Highland Springs, Thomas Dale, Trinity Episcopal and Varina are in the running for the first player of the week award.
He’s one of four men worldwide discovered to have antibodies that aggressively kill the invading virus.
State Police are investigating reports that the drivers killed in the wreck might have been racing with two other vehicles.
