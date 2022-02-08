A News
LotteriesA2
BusinessA10
StocksA11
Nation & WorldA12
ObituariesA15
Opinions A18
Weather A20
B Sports
NCAA basketball B2
Scoreboard B5
MarketplaceB6
C Food
Comics C3
TV / History C6
A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College has ongoing mental health issues and needed help, his mothe…
Three Richmond police detectives responded to Mosby Court two summers ago to assist fellow officers after a man had been shot to death and spo…
Press freedom groups expressed concern Tuesday after a powerful state senator used a Twitter account run by political consultants to attack a …
The former director of financial aid at Reynolds Community College was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of orchestrating a …
Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, the only Black Republican in the legislature, said Thursday he was denied membership to the Virginia Legislative…
A bill backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have created an easier path for charter schools to open around the state was shut down Thursda…
The top-selling brand of chewing tobacco in the United States — a brand long associated with Richmond’s tobacco industry — is changing its nam…
Virginia Democrats are using their Senate majority to reject significant chunks of the GOP agenda and turn back attempts to undo legislation t…
"Universities need to be free, open places and not be politicized by the appointment of counsel who are loyal to the attorney general but not loyal to the university."
The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a parental challenge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to prevent public schools from re…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.