It’s been one year since Rob and Kristen Kaplan sold their house in Midlothian and most of their belongings, packed up their four children and…
CHARLOTTESVILLE — As Tony Bennett watched this year’s Final Four games, in front of full crowds, he couldn’t help but think back to Virginia’s…
A Petersburg man was sentenced this week to 58 years in prison for fatally shooting his romantic rival in an ambush killing last year outside …
DNA and chemical analysis could tell the researchers if the people were born in Africa before coming to the U.S., maybe as slaves.
Bill Roth, the acclaimed voice of Virginia Tech football for decades, is returning to the post after a seven-year absence.
Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeffrey Faries retired last week after 15 years at the helm, just under a month after he was placed on administr…
Richmond entrepreneur Erica Cole will be featured in an episode of Shark Tank Friday, April 1.
More than 25 local restaurants are participating in Richmond Restaurant Week which will run April 18-24.
Free speech — at a cost
