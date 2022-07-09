A News
LotteriesA2
Nation & WorldA6
Opinions A8
ObituariesA9
Weather A10
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B3
C Health
Comics C3
TV / History C6
D Metro Business
On the Move D13
Marketplace D16
Ms. Budzinski died Saturday in a local boating accident, according to the family.
Richmond police on Wednesday said a tip from a “hero citizen” prevented a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration on Monday.
Developers say the project is set to include office and retail space, over 2,000 housing units, two hotels, a 17,000-seat arena and extensive park space.
A “concerned citizen” who tipped Richmond police off about a mass shooting planned on Monday at Dogwood Dell told investigators that one of the suspects showed him two rifles, a red dot sight and a “longer higher caliber gun” with a kickstand on June 21, according to a court affidavit filed Thursday.
Shaquille R. Moseley, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
"She loved life. She loved being outside, sports, everything."
A search warrant affidavit says he opened fire as the victims were moving from his home.
The Virginia State Bar has indefinitely suspended the law license of Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill due to an …
As panic ensues during the Faber homecoming parade in “Animal House,” ROTC cadet Chip Diller, aka Kevin Bacon, attempts to quell the masses.
The press conference will be streamed at 2 p.m. Wednesday at richmond.com.
