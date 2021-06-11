A News
LotteriesA2
BusinessA8
Nation & WorldA10
ObituariesA12
Opinions A14
Weather A16
B Sports
ScoreboardB5
MarketplaceB6
C Insight
InScience C2
Comics C5
TV / History C8
D Homes
A News
LotteriesA2
BusinessA8
Nation & WorldA10
ObituariesA12
Opinions A14
Weather A16
B Sports
ScoreboardB5
MarketplaceB6
C Insight
InScience C2
Comics C5
TV / History C8
D Homes
CHRISTIANSBURG — A now suspended Virginia Tech football player told police he punched a person five times in the face and stomped on them after discovering a sexual partner he thought was a woman was actually a man, according to arguments presented Wednesday in a Montgomery County courtroom.
A Petersburg man who gained accolades by raising a $1,000 reward to help solve the 2019 murder of a young man he befriended was killed on Sund…
Seven teachers with Chesterfield County Public Schools will not return this coming school year after a School Board vote, a decision that drew…
WENTWORTH — Authorities on Thursday identified the two motorcyclists killed last month in a shooting on U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville as Virgin…
After falling from a ladder and cutting his arm, Ed Knight said he found himself at Richmond's Chippenham Hospital surrounded by nearly a doze…
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Virginia’s 15-month-long state of emergency brought on by COVID-19 will come to an end June 30, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Thursday…
A Dinwiddie County man fatally shot his best friend after mistaking him for an intruder, after the friend arrived unannounced and knocked on t…
A defense attorney is contending that a Richmond judge has already made up his mind and that her client, who is charged with two felonies after being shot by a Richmond police officer, may not get a fair trial.
The Richmond development firm Hourigan is planning to raze the Southern States silos near the Mayo Bridge to make room for a high-rise buildin…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.