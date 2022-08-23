A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A9
BusinessA10
StocksA11
Nation & WorldA12
ObituariesA14
Weather A16
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B3
MarketplaceB9
C Food
Comics C3
TV / History C6
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious individual recently spotted in Richmond’s Fan District.
A 19-year-old Henrico County man was sentenced to serve eight years in prison last week in the shooting death of his 18-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found partially propped up against the back door of an apartment where they were temporarily staying. Whether the shooting was intentional or accidental was never resolved.
A man who police believe took his own life by jumping from the state Route 10 bridge into the Appomattox River in Hopewell was a U.S. Army captain based at Fort Lee, a base spokeswoman confirmed Friday.
A counselor for the state’s largest public school system kept his job for more than a year and a half after his arrest in Chesterfield on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.
Stoney tweeted that "firing Superintendent Kamras less than a week before the start of the academic year would be catastrophic for our kids and this community."
Powhatan County High School’s band director and performing arts coordinator now faces nine sex-related charges involving five underage teens t…
"I do trust the health department, but it feels a little icky."
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras on social media said that George Wythe High School Principal Riddick T. Parker Jr. has died.
A U.S. Navy lieutenant based in Tidewater has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Hampton woman whose remains wer…
Days after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her friend, Natalie Rainer is beginning to recover.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.