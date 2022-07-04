A News
LotteriesA2
BusinessA6
OpinionsA7
Nation & WorldA8
ObituariesA10
Weather A12
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B4
Marketplace B6
C Living
Parenting Q&A C2
Comics C3
TV / History C6
Ms. Budzinski died Saturday in a local boating accident, according to the family.
POWHATAN – A high school band teacher was arrested Thursday on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a person in custodial o…
Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died Tuesday after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy's father later committed suicide, police said.
When the ACC, Big Ten and Pac 12 announced ‘the Alliance’ back in August, the three leagues’ commissioners were questioned as to why there was…
After 44 years of serving as a community staple, Calabash Seafood & Club Midway is officially closing its doors on July 3.
If the board doesn't welcome his administration into the search for a new chancellor, "I will accept your resignation June 30," Youngkin wrote.
Last year, Queally was at the center of debate regarding the names of two campus buildings and their ties to racism.
But UVA says it will stick with its 4.7% increase.
Packer and Durham, the ACC Network’s signature program, will air for the final time Friday, the show’s co-hosts announced Wednesday.
Broad Street is getting the red carpet treatment as staff repaint Greater Richmond Transit Co. Pulse bus lanes.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.