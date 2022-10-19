A News
Richmond may be known as a tacky Christmas lights town. But those houses are starting to get some competition from Halloween houses decorated …
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
Game stories and summaries from Week 8 of the high school football season around the Richmond area, plus scores from across the state.
A Henrico County jury found Dean Lakey not guilty of five five felony charges that stemmed from allegations that he sexually assaulted a student in 2017.
“My heart bleeds for this lady. My heart bleeds for all the children inside that building that experienced this.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's top aides expressed concern over the Virginia Tourism Corporation choosing the digital media agency he uses for politics to produce a state-funded tourism ad, new documents obtained by The Times-Dispatch show.
House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said the proposal by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, would be "dead on arrival" and is a distraction ahead of key congressional elections.
A General District Court judge in Richmond on Friday ruled in favor of The Times-Dispatch, finding that the Youngkin administration had to describe the subject matter of withheld emails.
The wounded people range in age from 18 to 27.
After serving Mexican fare to Richmonders for 25 years, Mi Hacienda, the sprawling Pueblo-style restaurant at 8250 Midlothian Turnpike, shut i…
