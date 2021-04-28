A News
A white state trooper who was seen on video telling a Black driver “you are going to get your a-- whipped” and yanking him out of the car by his neck is no longer with the Virginia State Police.
Restaurants in Virginia can open their bars to customers for the first time in more than a year thanks to a sudden, unannounced change that ca…
Richmond police said Thursday that a 26-year-old man has been charged with homicide after an assault left his mother dead in South Side.
A man whose life spiraled out of control after he was wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape in Newport News is said to be dying behind bars from…
State police are investigating an Interstate 64 crash near Short Pump that fatally injured a Richmond woman.
A Chesterfield County man has been charged with fatally shooting a man he didn’t know during a dispute in the suspect’s neighborhood, county p…
Virginia officials will relax COVID-19 restrictions around social events and restaurant operations on May 15, with hopes to eliminate all gath…
The former James River standout alleges that, during halftime of the Sept. 12 season opener at UVA, “Coach Adair berated Hening for her stance."
That decision to bench her, Hamel said, had everything to do with Hening's struggles as a player, not her refusal to join her teammates kneeling during the unity pledge to show support for social justice.
A woman was killed and four others were injured — including a child and two teenagers, police said — in a shooting Tuesday in South Richmond.
