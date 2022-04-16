A News
LotteriesA2
Nation & WorldA8
ObituariesA11
Opinions A10
Weather A12
B Sports
BaseballB3
Scoreboard B2
C Health
Comics C3
TV / History C8 D Metro Business
Marketplace D14
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday proposed that the General Assembly establish new misdemeanor penalties for people in possession of more than two…
An Emporia nurse who stole vital prescriptions from elderly patients and replaced them with over-the-counter medications at long-term care fac…
If you haven’t been watching “American Idol,” here’s a recap of an eventful week for the three Virginia contestants on the show.
Vehicle crashes in Richmond have brought midday traffic to a standstill Friday on Interstate 95, according to the Virginia Department of Trans…
Mayo Island, nearly 15 acres of prime real estate located between Manchester and downtown Richmond, has hit the market
Hemp advocates and civil rights activists pushed back Tuesday against a proposal by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to crack down on marijuana and popular…
“People’s desires are different when they come to minor league baseball games now. Food-and-beverage plays a much more active role than when this ballpark was built."
GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed nine out of 10 bills sponsored by a Democratic state senator whose bills were threatened during the legislative…
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
A sophomore guard on the state champion Highland Springs High School boys’ basketball team died after a shooting early on Saturday in eastern …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.