State police transitioning to all SUV patrol fleet after sedans the agency used since 2012 were discontinued
The familiar silver-gray-and-blue police sedans driven by state troopers on Virginia’s roads are being phased out, perhaps for good, as the de…
A Black-owned Washington media company is teaming with the owner of a potential rival to propose a $517 million casino resort and live music t…
Walgreens to begin COVID vaccinations in Va. on Thursday, promises equitable access to high-risk communities
Starting Thursday, Walgreens will join CVS Health in offering COVID-19 vaccinations at some of its pharmacies for Virginians who meet the criteria.
The casino sweepstakes has blown wide open in Richmond, with at least four major casino resort projects proposed on some of the most prominent…
After months of disagreement, the Virginia Republican Party’s governing body agreed Tuesday night on a method to nominate statewide candidates…
Pamela O’Berry, Chesterfield County’s longest-serving Black judge, has lost her bid for a third, six-year term after two of the county’s three…
Enjoli Moon was working at Croaker’s Spot two decades ago when she noticed a vignette portrait of a Black man in the foyer of the restaurant, …
Lowe's planning 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Hanover; neighbors worried about traffic and other issues
Home improvements retailer Lowe’s is planning to put a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center on the site of the former Camptown Races pr…
Five cases of an inflammatory syndrome that afflicts young people weeks after a coronavirus infection have been found in the Richmond area. Mo…
WATCH NOW: Northam relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions, lifting stay-at-home curfew, expanding alcohol sales
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday the loosening of some public COVID-19 restrictions, including the lifting of a stay-at-home curfew and …