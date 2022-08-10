A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A7
BusinessA8
Nation & WorldA10
ObituariesA12
Weather A14
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B5
MarketplaceB6
C This Weekend
Movies C2
Comics C5
TV / History C8
The building would have 55 loading docks for trucks and parking spaces for more than 400 truck trailers. It would be smaller than Amazon’s fulfillment center in Chesterfield County, which is more than twice the size.
In June, the General Assembly allocated $100 million of the state budget toward seed funding for the establishment of lab schools, an alternative form of public K-12 education that's allowed greater autonomy and is funded through a separate budget.
Richmond police have identified the victim in Thursday’s homicide on Forest Hill Avenue as Candice Gomness, 23, of Chesterfield County.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined many Republican Party politicians in blasting the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
What do you think of the choice?
The superintendent of Hanover schools is apologizing about the district using a logo on T-shirts and other materials that resembles a swastika.
Public records show that a gubernatorial appointee on the Virginia Marine Resources Commission has been lobbying elected officials to support a gas pipeline expansion south of Petersburg.
The Hanover County School Board’s agenda for its Tuesday night meeting included a review of the controversial proposed policy regarding the tr…
A big break in the high humidity is on the horizon. But we need to get through a few more days first.
Richmond police are investigating a death after responding to a shooting Tuesday in the Forest Hill area.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.