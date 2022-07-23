A News
LotteriesA2
Nation & WorldA8
Opinions A10
ObituariesA11
Weather A12
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B3
C Health
Comics C3
TV / History C6
D Metro Business
On the Move D5
Marketplace D11
Here's what the plans are for the new John M. Gandy Elementary School in Ashland, among the first in Virginia with no gendered bathrooms.
"I’ll say this about Gov. Glenn Youngkin: He sure can pick 'em," writes columnist Michael Paul Williams.
Former VCU employee Jim Burke criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin's efforts to snuff out what the governor terms divisive racial concepts from schools, and Wilder's connection to the Republican.
A 49-year-old Mechanicsville woman died Tuesday when her car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 95 near the Lewistown Road exit was hit by a sport-utility vehicle.
Kiesha Lashawn Pope used the money for car repairs, retail shopping, a vacation on Disney Cruise Line and expenses for her imprisoned fiancé's minor-aged children, officials said.
The district’s new last day of school better aligns with the 2022-2023 calendars of surrounding counties.
Motorists are being told to find other routes and expect delays.
The woman died at the scene of the crash in Hanover County.
"I was just in shock, really. Just kind of lost in my thoughts. A lot of emotion. My mom [Rachel] shed a few tears. Just a great moment."
The cleanup continued Sunday in Tappahannock where a fast-moving fire swept through numerous downtown buildings on Friday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.