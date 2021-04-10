A1 index
Virginia will legalize the use of recreational marijuana among adults this summer, an acceleration in the timeline that is meant to curb the d…
Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks
A body found near Avon in Friday morning is that of Erik Mezick, whose truck plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December, according to the family. A local resident reported finding the body of a male at 9:14 a.m. on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It appeared to have been in the ocean for a long time, according to a ...
A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop last December during which the officers drew th…
Richmond police are investigating a pair of shootings that killed a 17-year-old and a VCU student one day apart in the same block of Gilmer St…
When Steven Londoño, 17, a senior at Godwin High School, was contacted by a representative from “Good Morning America,” he thought he would ap…
Virginia State Police said Friday night that a traffic stop in Southwest Virginia had resulted in the arrests of two people wanted by Richmond…
As restaurants across Richmond reopen, a new crisis is emerging: staffing. Bad customers are part of the problem.
"We were in the business of hospitality, but we were forced to be security guards, sanitation experts, and punching bags for guests who didn't value our lives enough to simply wear a mask while talking to you."
The former owner of an assisted living facility in Richmond has been charged with bilking the government out of $823,374 in benefits intended …
Micky Ogburn stepped down as chairwoman of the Henrico County School Board on Thursday.
The Texan who had the world's longest nails grown by a woman can finally open a door without fear after cutting them.