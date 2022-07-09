A Metro & State
LotteriesA2
B Nation & World
Weather B3
Obituaries B5
C Sports
Scoreboard C2
Baseball C3
D Commentary Sunday BusinessD4
E Culture
Home & Garden E4
Celebrations E5
TV / History E8
F Marketplace
A Metro & State
LotteriesA2
B Nation & World
Weather B3
Obituaries B5
C Sports
Scoreboard C2
Baseball C3
D Commentary Sunday BusinessD4
E Culture
Home & Garden E4
Celebrations E5
TV / History E8
F Marketplace
Ms. Budzinski died Saturday in a local boating accident, according to the family.
Richmond police on Wednesday said a tip from a “hero citizen” prevented a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration on Monday.
A “concerned citizen” who tipped Richmond police off about a mass shooting planned on Monday at Dogwood Dell told investigators that one of the suspects showed him two rifles, a red dot sight and a “longer higher caliber gun” with a kickstand on June 21, according to a court affidavit filed Thursday.
Developers say the project is set to include office and retail space, over 2,000 housing units, two hotels, a 17,000-seat arena and extensive park space.
"She loved life. She loved being outside, sports, everything."
A search warrant affidavit says he opened fire as the victims were moving from his home.
The press conference will be streamed at 2 p.m. Wednesday at richmond.com.
Manchester is one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city of Richmond — along with Scott’s Addition, Jackson Ward, Monroe Ward, the Diamond D…
When the ACC, Big Ten and Pac 12 announced ‘the Alliance’ back in August, the three leagues’ commissioners were questioned as to why there was…
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, invites anyone interested in adopting one of the beagles to call his office in order to get on a waiting list.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.