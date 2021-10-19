A1 index
LEXINGTON — A drunken driver was traveling 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
Dominion CEO says company 'failed to vet' secretive anti-Youngkin PAC it donated to, asks for $200,000 back
Dominion Energy’s CEO sent an email to company employees Monday morning saying the company’s political action committee had failed to properly…
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
“My brother was healthy. He was still pretty much young and he had everything to live for,” Mike Mitchem said of his brother, who wasn't vaccinated. “He had five kids and a grandson and now all of them have lost him."
Big-league political influencer Dominion Energy donated $200,000 to a secretive PAC attacking GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, a ne…
Players from Hermitage, King William, Benedictine, St. Christopher's, Midlothian and Thomas Dale are up for this week's award.
Stephen Roszel was preparing for his “dream job” teaching Advanced Placement government and social studies at Monacan High School this year wh…
Former President Donald Trump, saying “Virginia is very, very winnable,” on Wednesday night called in to a GOP “Take Back Virginia” rally in H…
A man died after getting out of his car and being struck in an apparent hit-and-run collision Saturday night in western Henrico County.
Chesterfield man charged with growing 50-plus pot plants will pay a fine, serve 10 days in jail; case illustrates inconsistencies, confusion in new cannabis law
A Chesterfield County man charged with felony possession of more than 50 marijuana plants will serve 10 days in jail and pay a fine after plea…