A former state employee who used her position to defraud Virginia and the United States out of $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds was sente…
Game stories and summaries from around the Richmond region, plus all of Friday's scores across the state.
State authorities are investigating a collision between two boats that killed two people during a bass fishing tournament on Lake Chesdin on S…
The university also apologized for the systemic grave robbing of Black bodies in the 1800s, which were used as medical cadavers, discovered in a well and then built over.
A Hanover County School Board member is accused of violating federal student privacy law and could be removed from office as a result.
Statues should have stayed
Virginia State Police on Monday identified the motorist in a fatal crash in Chesterfield County on Sunday.
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
An audit of the community stabilization program revealed that a service budgeted for $12.5 million in the last fiscal year had been billed $88.5 million from providers through the state's contracts with six managed care companies.
A former sales associate for Virginia ABC has pleaded guilty to felony computer trespass and embezzling the authority’s inventory list of high…
