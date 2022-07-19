A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A7
BusinessA8
StocksA9
Nation & WorldA10
ObituariesA12
Weather A14
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
BaseballB4
Marketplace B6
C Food
Comics C3
TV / History C6
Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in older adults across the country — with a 386% increase in chlamydia cases in older Virginians.
A former sales associate for Virginia ABC and another man have been indicted in what authorities described as a conspiracy to obtain internal ABC inventory data on high-demand and limited-availability bourbons, and provide that insider information to interested parties for a price.
Former VCU employee Jim Burke criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin's efforts to snuff out what the governor terms divisive racial concepts from schools, and Wilder's connection to the Republican.
The cleanup continued Sunday in Tappahannock where a fast-moving fire swept through numerous downtown buildings on Friday.
Friends and family gathered Friday on the second floor of Richmond’s Main Street Station to celebrate the life of 36-year-old Kyle Stoner.
We knew Richmond was a great party town. Now, it’s official.
He won't say whether he supports protecting such unions in state law.
The new policies break with CDC guidance, which recommends unvaccinated people quarantine after an exposure and all people wear masks indoors during periods of high transmission.
Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.
“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”
Virginia is the third-best state for business in CNBC’s annual rankings, falling from the first place pedestal it had occupied in 2019 and 2021.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.