A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A7
BusinessA8
StocksA9
Nation & WorldA10
ObituariesA13
Weather A14
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
Baseball B3
Marketplace B5
C Living
Comics C3
TV / History C6
The odorless and invisible substance can be used by residents and merchants to mark property that could be stolen.
Pernell, a three-star defensive line recruit out of Highland Springs, was listed as part of Tech’s roster throughout spring camp.
“Everything magical about the place has been sucked out of it."
Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico County, and Sarah E. Erway, 28, went missing at about 3:15 p.m. Monday on the James River.
Two women are missing after a group of 12 people went over a dam in the James River.
The remains of Lauren E. Winstead was found just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge at about 1:30 p.m., Henrico police said.
A barrage of gunfire Friday night at a graduation party in a Chester neighborhood left six people shot, one fatally, Chesterfield County police said.
An investigation from school administrators and Chesterfield officers concluded that the student "made the statement as a joke," said county police spokeswoman Liz Caroon.
A fresh crop of Richmond area eating establishments are now open, with others expanding their hours as well. Here’s your now-open hit list.
