Nearly all Va. residents at 'extremely high risk' of contracting COVID even as cases fall from record highs, NYT report says
The risk of Virginians contracting COVID-19 is “extremely high” in all but three counties even as cases fall from record highs seen last week.…
Chesterfield's longest serving Black judge may have lost reappointment to the bench; critics say she's too harsh on defendants of color
Chesterfield County’s longest-serving Black judge and one of only two in the county’s court system apparently has lost her bid for reappointme…
A Richmond-area retirement community is seething over an abrupt decision by CVS to cancel scheduled clinics to give the COVID-19 vaccine to mo…
A Petersburg single mother who was beginning a promising new career as a nurse was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison Wednesday for a serie…
The Virginia Senate censured Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, on Wednesday for “conduct unbecoming” of a senator, citing a history of public…
Richmond area is vaccinating 7,000 older residents this weekend, but for some, the waiting continues
Gwenn Talbot doesn’t want to die. Without a vaccine, her nightmares about the coronavirus convince her she could. The 70-year-old has put off …