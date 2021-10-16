A News
LEXINGTON — A drunken driver was traveling 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
Most employers realize they can’t discriminate against candidates for employment by seeking someone “younger” or seeking “male only.”
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
In 2010, Tiyanna Stewart was the only Black student from Chesterfield County Public Schools selected to attend the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s…
“My brother was healthy. He was still pretty much young and he had everything to live for,” Mike Mitchem said of his brother, who wasn't vaccinated. “He had five kids and a grandson and now all of them have lost him."
A Chesterfield County man charged with felony possession of more than 50 marijuana plants will serve 10 days in jail and pay a fine after plea…
The status quo feels likely to prevail, at least into a brutal slate that continues with the Chiefs and Packers in the next two weeks.
Stephen Roszel was preparing for his “dream job” teaching Advanced Placement government and social studies at Monacan High School this year wh…
Former President Donald Trump, saying “Virginia is very, very winnable,” on Wednesday night called in to a GOP “Take Back Virginia” rally in H…
Chop Suey Books, the Carytown bookstore that has been written about by The New York Times and ranked the best bookstore in the state, is being…
