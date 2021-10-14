A1 index
Related to this story
Most Popular
Labor Law: A $3.525 million settlement highlights that employers cannot use staffing agencies to discriminate in hiring
Most employers realize they can’t discriminate against candidates for employment by seeking someone “younger” or seeking “male only.”
LEXINGTON — A drunken driver was traveling 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
For 20 years, white students have been accepted into Maggie Walker at a rate nearly four times higher than Black students
-
- 9 min to read
In 2010, Tiyanna Stewart was the only Black student from Chesterfield County Public Schools selected to attend the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s…
Williams: Pharrell Williams is not happy. If his Virginia Beach music festival is to continue, that city's leadership must listen and learn
Pharrell Williams has reeled in a boatload of awards as a recording artist and producer. But the Virginia Beach native’s greatest hit may have…
'We're playing with 12 guys': Thomas Dale wins on emotional night three days after death of QB's father
"We've had a tough year, from having one of our players laying in a hospital bed to Mr. Minter falling ill. Over the last couple of weeks, we've rallied around each other, reminded the kids that we're a family and it's more than just football. It's the game of life."
-
- 11 min to read
In a partnership with the Education Writer's Association, the Richmond Times-Dispatch examined the lack of diversity at the Maggie L. Walker Governor's School and others across the state in a three-part series.
Chesterfield man charged with growing 50-plus pot plants will pay a fine, serve 10 days in jail; case illustrates inconsistencies, confusion in new cannabis law
A Chesterfield County man charged with felony possession of more than 50 marijuana plants will serve 10 days in jail and pay a fine after plea…
“My brother was healthy. He was still pretty much young and he had everything to live for,” Mike Mitchem said of his brother, who wasn't vaccinated. “He had five kids and a grandson and now all of them have lost him."
The status quo feels likely to prevail, at least into a brutal slate that continues with the Chiefs and Packers in the next two weeks.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."