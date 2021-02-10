A1 index
Former Hanover, JMU standout Josh Wells had no college scholarship offers. Sunday, he'll play in the Super Bowl.
How did a quarterback who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns at Hanover end up on the offensive line that blocks for Tom Brady?
When Olivia Lewis was 21 years old and a senior at Virginia Commonwealth University, she suffered a massive brainstem stroke in her Fan apartm…
CVS will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Virginians next week at three dozen of its stores across the state as part of a national …
The folks at Food & Wine magazine have doughnuts on the brain and so they delved into the delicious task of picking the best doughnut in e…
Presbyterian seminary demolishes historic Richmond home of Confederate surgeon; 'I am not sorry Hunter McGuire's old house is gone.'
The weight of a new racial justice movement and the property's association with Confederate slavery apologists who profited from the subjugation of Black people, ultimately, was too mighty, the seminary's leaders determined.
All 10,000 Henrico County employees, including teachers, will see a bump in their paychecks this year — a minimum salary increase of 4.4% risi…
CVS Pharmacy opened its online registration for COVID-19 vaccines early Tuesday, hours after announcing that it would not begin taking appoint…
Be on the lookout for refreezing of slush and standing water on roads tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s.
'Coming soon': Virginia still doesn't have a website or phone bank to help people find COVID-19 vaccines, despite promises of preparation
Howard Spielberg, 81, has spent a month looking for a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. He’s rung the local health district, nearby CVS and Walgre…
The deputy “first began to suspect criminal activity when a man that he intended to help approached him in dark clothing. That is not enough,” the chief judge wrote.