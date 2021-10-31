A News
LotteriesA2
Nation & WorldA10
ObituariesA12
Opinions A14
Weather A16
B Sports
Baseball B2
NFL B3
C Health
Comics C3
TV / History C6
D Metro Business
On the Move D11
Marketplace D14
Less than two hours after Virginia Tech’s gutting loss to Syracuse on Saturday, the Hokies’ third this season in the final minute, defensive t…
A local man who was released on parole in 2019 after being sentenced more than 30 years ago to life in prison for a series of violent armed ro…
Once upon a time, Virginia politicians erected barriers to keep Black children and white children from sharing the same schoolhouse.
Linwood Holton, vanguard of two-party competition in once solidly Democratic Virginia as its first Republican governor of the 20th century and…
Before employees of Chesterfield County Public Schools enroll in a training course, they must sign a form promising the session doesn’t includ…
Over the decades, Thomas Leppert — who owned Sam Miller's restaurant in Shockoe Slip for nearly 50 years — mentored thousands of employees, many of whom went on to own, operate or manage other restaurants.
Sidney J. Gunst Jr. was a visionary real estate developer who saw the potential in 1979 of building a suburban office park in the hinterlands …
Players from St. Christopher's, Hopewell, L.C. Bird, Manchester and James River are up for this week's award
The anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project took credit Friday for five people appearing with tiki torches at a Charlottesville campaign s…
When last seen in Virginia, the Sun Belt Conference was a tidy, eight-team basketball league that included VCU and Old Dominion. Thirty years …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.