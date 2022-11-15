A News
Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”
Jones grew up in Richmond and played football at UVa in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.
This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night and the arrest of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Monday in Henrico County.
» UVa suspected shooter had a gun two months ago, bystander told university
» Witness describes close encounter with UVa shooting suspect
» Watch now: Dramatic moment as UVa police chief learns shooting suspect is in custody
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
Henrico County police said a dead body found in deep woods off Walnut Avenue on Thursday may have ties to a missing person case out of Richmond.
Running the first marathon of her life, Sarahbeth Chargois is the top female finisher in the Richmond marathon.
This is continuing coverage of a shooting at the University of Virginia. Read more here.
Virginia junior running back Mike Hollins, one of five people injured during Sunday’s shooting on campus, is undergoing a second surgery Tuesday morning, according to his mother.
The dog was surrendered to Richmond Animal Care and Control and euthanized.
UVa president Jim Ryan calls it ""an unimaginably sad day for our community."
