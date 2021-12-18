A1 index
A ransomware attack has forced the shutdown of computer systems and websites for Virginia legislative agencies and commissions, including the …
Northam administration lays off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water because of 'budgeting error'
Citing a “budgeting error,” the Northam administration is laying off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water systems across the state, i…
A couple was fatally shot and another family member was wounded early Tuesday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide at the fami…
As Virginia struggles to control a ransomware attack on its legislative branch of government, an agency in the state’s executive branch also h…
Here’s the full list of houses in the Richmond area lighting up with over-the-top, super bright displays this year.
Advocate for kids in Mosby Court pleads guilty, will report to prison after Christmas for more than 4 years
Shortly after Demetrius Williams appeared before a Richmond judge on Friday, he stood with his friends Von Johnson and Kevin Harris outside th…
Audit: Reporting errors going back several years resulted in $12 million miscalculation in Richmond's fund balance
The Richmond Inspector General’s office is investigating the city’s finance department after an external audit found an error requiring a $12.…
Judge Lynn S. Brice of Virginia’s 12th Judicial Circuit has come under scrutiny after state legislators were informed that she is not consiste…
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used…
Cowboys bring their own logo benches instead of using Washington's as rivalry game reaches fever pitch
It's believed to be the first time in FedEx Field history that the move has been attempted.