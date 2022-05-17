A News
A VCU employee sent a crude text message to Wilder criticizing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to eliminate Critical Race Theory from schools and Wilder’s ties to the Republican candidate.
Something puzzling or even suspicious appears to be transpiring at the Food and Drug Administration. The long-anticipated Novavax vaccine, an …
Virginia’s behavioral health agency says its regional staff — including employees in the field — won’t be affected by a new telework policy th…
He also asked them to keep tuition flat during the next academic year.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
A federal jury in Richmond on Friday found three members of a Midlothian family guilty in a scheme that kept a woman from Pakistan in forced labor at their home for more than a dozen years.
Virginia is poised to begin an exhaustive 12-month review of more than 2 million people in its Medicaid program for the elderly, disabled and …
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
With a deadline looming at the end of the week for state employees to ask permission to work from home, Virginia has lost the leader of the st…
Richmond City is likely to enter medium level in the coming weeks.
