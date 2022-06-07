A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A9
BusinessA10
StocksA11
Nation & WorldA12
ObituariesA14
Weather A16
B Sports
Scoreboard B2
BaseballB5
Marketplace B6
C Food
Comics C3
TV / History C6
The odorless and invisible substance can be used by residents and merchants to mark property that could be stolen.
Pernell, a three-star defensive line recruit out of Highland Springs, was listed as part of Tech’s roster throughout spring camp.
The remains are presumed to be those of Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield, who was swept away on the river on Memorial Day, a police official said.
“Everything magical about the place has been sucked out of it."
The remains of Lauren E. Winstead was found just west of the Powhite Parkway Bridge at about 1:30 p.m., Henrico police said.
A barrage of gunfire Friday night at a graduation party in a Chester neighborhood left six people shot, one fatally, Chesterfield County police said.
An investigation from school administrators and Chesterfield officers concluded that the student "made the statement as a joke," said county police spokeswoman Liz Caroon.
Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico County, and Sarah E. Erway, 28, went missing at about 3:15 p.m. Monday on the James River.
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.
Police said at least five vehicles were involved
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.