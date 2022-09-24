A News
Virginia State Police on Monday identified the motorist in a fatal crash in Chesterfield County on Sunday.
State authorities identified Wednesday two brothers as the victims of Saturday’s boat crash during a fishing tournament on Lake Chesdin.
The Atlantic Coast Conference office is moving to Charlotte next year, preserving the league’s North Carolina roots but departing the city of …
Cape Hatteras National Seashore is warning visitors to stay away from a 2-mile stretch of beach in Rodanthe through Friday as Hurricane Fiona passes by offshore, bringing the potential for more oceanfront cottages to collapse in the waves.
Increased competition from colleges in other states, the drop in community college enrollment and the cost of tuition are all factors in VCU's enrollment.
A former sales associate for Virginia ABC has pleaded guilty to felony computer trespass and embezzling the authority’s inventory list of high…
The model policies are slated for a 30-day public comment period beginning on Sep. 26 before they take effect — but could face legal challenges.
Hard Mtn Dew, the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew, is now available in Virginia — one of the few states to carry it.
State authorities are investigating a collision between two boats that killed two people during a bass fishing tournament on Lake Chesdin on S…
Henrico County officials on Monday unveiled a first look at the 185,000-square-foot Henrico Sports and Events Center, set to open late next year. The first indoor sports center of its size in the region, the facility will be a key tool in the county’s push to become a leader in sports tourism.
