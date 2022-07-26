A News
Here's what the plans are for the new John M. Gandy Elementary School in Ashland, among the first in Virginia with no gendered bathrooms.
"I’ll say this about Gov. Glenn Youngkin: He sure can pick 'em," writes columnist Michael Paul Williams.
The woman died at the scene of the crash in Hanover County.
Grocery sales in the Richmond market grew higher than last year’s pandemic-related boom — but that increase is due largely to inflation.
Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Tu…
The district’s new last day of school better aligns with the 2022-2023 calendars of surrounding counties.
A 49-year-old Mechanicsville woman died Tuesday when her car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 95 near the Lewistown Road exit was hit by a sport-utility vehicle.
Kiesha Lashawn Pope used the money for car repairs, retail shopping, a vacation on Disney Cruise Line and expenses for her imprisoned fiancé's minor-aged children, officials said.
Nothing in Virginia Code requires the Richmond mayor’s office to answer the question why these records won’t be made public, according to Alan Gernhardt, the executive director of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act Advisory Council.
House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, is waiting for Virginia’s economy to sour, but the state revenues keep rising, a…
