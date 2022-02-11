A News
LotteriesA2
BusinessA12
Nation & WorldA14
ObituariesA16
Opinions A18
Weather A20
B Sports
Scoreboard B5
MarketplaceB6
C Insight
InScience C2
Comics C5
TV / History C8
D Homes
The truck blockade by Canadians protesting COVID-19 restrictions has forced Ford, GM and others to shut down plants or cut production. Similar protests could be coming to the U.S.
Three Richmond police detectives responded to Mosby Court two summers ago to assist fellow officers after a man had been shot to death and spo…
A Richmond patrol officer has pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty stemming from an October incident in which he fatally shot his fianc…
The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a parental challenge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to prevent public schools from re…
Opponents of mask mandates in schools are using the power of the legislature to make it optional for parents to send their child to school wit…
Virginia Democrats are using their Senate majority to reject significant chunks of the GOP agenda and turn back attempts to undo legislation t…
The top-selling brand of chewing tobacco in the United States — a brand long associated with Richmond’s tobacco industry — is changing its nam…
“I’ve got blinders on for everything but numbers,” the committee chairman said.
A Virginia Tech student was among the people injured, according to university President Tim Sands.
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.