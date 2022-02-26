A Metro & State
Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
It’s Facebook official: Mayor Levar Stoney, 40, is engaged to Brandy Washington.
Popular fast-casual burger chain Shake Shack is coming to the Richmond region.
Henrico County-based Acorn Sign Graphics Inc., makers of custom architectural signs that has landed twice on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’…
Public schools would get big boosts in the state budgets the General Assembly money committees approved on Sunday, from restoring state fundin…
The Richmond Police Department, working with multiple other law enforcement agencies, said Monday they stopped hundreds of motorists from participating in a roadshow of wheelies, burnouts, doughnuts and other illegal activities on public intersections late Saturday night.
With a deadline looming for the Richmond School Board to pass an annual budget for next year, the governing body sent an ultimatum to Superint…
In a 4-minute, 41-second floor speech on Jan. 26, Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, apparently got Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s attention with four w…
Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras will continue working with the School Board on tweaking his budget proposal for next year, he said Wednes…
