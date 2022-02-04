A News
LotteriesA2
BusinessA8
Nation & WorldA10
ObituariesA12
Opinions A14
Weather A16
B Sports
College Hoops B2
ScoreboardB5
C Insight
InScience C2
Comics C5
TV / History C8
D Homes
A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College has ongoing mental health issues and needed help, his mothe…
When the state announced in 2020 that it would launch a new high school-level African American history course, Dianne Carter de Mayo quickly v…
Press freedom groups expressed concern Tuesday after a powerful state senator used a Twitter account run by political consultants to attack a …
The former director of financial aid at Reynolds Community College was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of orchestrating a …
A bill backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have created an easier path for charter schools to open around the state was shut down Thursda…
Two Henrico County fathers appeared Friday night on the popular “Shark Tank” television program seeking an investment in their Blowzee device that allows people to blow out candles without spewing germs and spit all over a birthday cake.
Campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus, Bridgewater president David W. Bushman said in a statement Tuesday evening.
A local NAACP activist is accusing Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, of threatening violence against him during a meeting about proposed casino …
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push to open more privately run public schools got the support of a number of Virginia higher education leaders who sign…
Democrats now in the minority in the House of Delegates have discovered a form of tax relief that Gov. Glenn Youngkin doesn’t support — one me…
