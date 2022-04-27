A News
JMU announces Lauren Bernett, a standout in its softball program, has died:
“We want to make it so that everybody has an equal shot.”
Kortney T. Kelley, 44, illegally obtained more than $1.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, authorities said.
The Virginia House Democratic Caucus voted via secret ballot on Wednesday to remove former Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn as the part…
Major League Baseball on Thursday announced suspensions and fines in response to Saturday night’s altercation at The Diamond, where the Richmo…
A Chesterfield County school bus plunged down a ravine and overturned in the 7800 block of Hull Street Road after being struck by a pickup tru…
As word circulated Tuesday evening of a record $40 million bequest to the Virginia Athletics Foundation, VAF executive director Dirk Katstra e…
VCU officials recommend a 3% tuition increase, which will leave VCU in a budget deficit.
By Theodore L. Chandler Jr., Thomas R. Frantz and John W. Martin
The General Assembly will have plenty to consider when it reconvenes Wednesday to act on nearly 150 pieces of legislation Gov. Glenn Youngkin …
