Late Thursday morning, a big boom shook parts of the Outer Banks, rattling windows, shaking pictures off walls, scaring family pets and driving people to social media to see if anyone knew the source.
A local real estate developer and investor was sentenced Friday to 41 months in prison for defrauding the Small Business Administration and as…
Anyone remotely familiar with James Madison football understood the Dukes would not stroll meekly into the Bowl Subdivision. The Dukes were to…
Game stories and summaries for Week 7 of the high school football season across the 804, scores from around the state and next week's local schedule.
Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting of a motorist who was driving on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County early Thursday.
The rising tide of national acclaim that has come with JMU’s success pushed the program to history on Sunday: the Dukes cracked the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time ever, at No. 25.
“We’re praying a lot. We believe in God, and we believe that God would guide him back home.”
Washington will lose a second-round draft pick next year if Carson Wentz plays 70% of the snaps this season, adding urgency to the evaluation process.
Petula Burks, director of the Richmond Office of Strategic Communications and Civic Engagement, said the approval was not completed in accordance with a department policy that requires all detail assignments to be approved by the chief or a designee.
The initial phase will focus on installing EV charging stations along interstate routes.
