About 95 employees of DuPont Co.’s Spruance plant in Chesterfield County have been locked out of work by the company for more than a month aft…
The email arrived Saturday night, a week ahead of the annual Commonwealth Cup football game: Virginia and Virginia Tech will kick off at 3:45 …
For decades, Joye B. Moore made a couple of dozen sweet potato pies at Thanksgiving and Christmas to give as gifts to family and friends.
A Surry County man with a prior rape conviction has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to abducting and fatally …
Khalah Sabbakhan was walking to Whole Foods on West Broad Street on Oct. 4 when she encountered two police officers speaking to a woman who ap…
CHARLOTTESVILLE
William “Jody” Blackwell, who temporarily took the helm of the Richmond Police Department at the height of civil unrest in the summer of 2020,…
VCU has unveiled images of a planned $181 million arts and innovation building at the intersection of West Broad and North Belvidere streets.
A contrite former Richmond bankruptcy lawyer and trustee who misappropriated $4 million was sentenced Monday to three years and eight months i…
Two leaders of VCU Health have announced their departures in the past week, the dean of the School of Medicine and the chief information officer.
