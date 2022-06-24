A News
Something in the Water is back, but not at Virginia Beach. The festival’s creator, Pharrell Williams, moved the event to Washington, D.C., bec…
A governor’s appointee to the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board publicly disparaged people on Twitter and trolled accounts with obscenities, writ…
A 13-year-old injured in a wreck involving a golf cart and a car last week has died.
The 1,550-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is the result of a partnership between Virginia Housing and the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech.
Senate Democrats dealt a double blow to the heart of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political agenda on Friday by rejecting his third attempt to tempor…
HOPEWELL — Four inmates escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia, officials announced Saturday.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin will sign a pair of state budgets ceremonially on Tuesday at a produce market in western Henrico County, ending a sometime…
The Virginia Board of Health demanded accountability from the state health commissioner in a discussion that went on for more than an hour Thu…
June means that local produce and the farmers markets where you can score it are in full swing. There are different markets with different vib…
Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega clinched the Republican nomination in a low-turnout, six-candidate primary Tuesday to challenge Rep. Abig…
