A News
LotteriesA2
Nation & WorldA8
ObituariesA11
Opinions A12
Weather A14
B Sports
Baseball B3
Scoreboard B5
C Health
Comics C3
TV / History C6
D Metro Business
On the Move D13
Marketplace D16
Dominion Energy earned more than $1.1 billion above a fair profit from its Virginia customers in four years, according to State Corporation Co…
Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferr…
Richmond’s medical marijuana dispensary, Green Leaf, can now sell whole flower cannabis — or bud — for the first time in Virginia.
One Richmond-based chain of urgent care centers has reduced its hours because of what it calls an “unsustainable increase in patient visits.”
Virginia Tech football opens a four-game homestand Saturday against Richmond, rapid-fire tests for the Hokies’ already beleaguered game-day op…
CHARLOTTESVILLE
Former President Donald Trump warned GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin on Thursday that he needs to fully embrace Trump’s “MAGA movemen…
The Virginia Employment Commission has “paused” its collection of overpayments to unemployed Virginians as the beleaguered agency struggles to…
It’s as if the ancestral spirits of the men and women whose names were called out into the thick, muggy air cupped their protective hands over…
Police arrested eight individuals and indicted 11 in the death of Adam Oakes, who died in a hazing incident, his family said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.