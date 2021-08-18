A1 index
Nearly every locality in Virginia has substantial to high rates of coronavirus transmission, turning the commonwealth into a majority-red stat…
Chesterfield criminal reform advocate, 42, hospitalized with COVID. Her 3 kids at home have COVID, too: ' It took us all out – in the matter of a day'
As a criminal justice advocate, a single mother and a Black woman, BeKura Shabazz is used to going to battle for others.
Customers, who were charged $18,000 to $27,000 per animal, often were delivered poorly trained puppies with significant behavioral issues and inadequate skills or training.
Richmond's white population grew faster than any locality in Virginia. Minority populations grew in the city's neighboring counties.
Richmond remains a minority-majority city, but its Black population fell below 50% over the past decade as the share of white residents increa…
Washington called timeout to extend a preseason game, and an angry Bill Belichick dialed up a touchdown
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The end of a preseason game is traditionally not a contentious event.
Students, teachers and staff at Virginia's public and private K-12 schools must wear a mask while indoors under a new public health order Gov.…
Federal pandemic unemployment benefit programs including an extra $300 a week coming to an end in Virginia next month
A variety of federal jobless benefits designed to provide COVID-19 pandemic relief to the unemployed in Virginia are scheduled to end in a lit…
Man accused of fatally shooting shopper at Chesterfield mall confronted victim over 2017 conversation
A Petersburg man who admitted fatally shooting a shopper after starting a fight with him at Chesterfield Towne Center last year told police he…
Mother and two children killed in house fire in South Richmond; three others injured, including firefighter
When Lisa McCollum eyed the Banton Street property in South Richmond that eventually became her home, she reached out to the folks across the street.
COVID patients are once again filling Richmond-area hospital beds; all area hospitals limiting visitors
Hospital beds are being occupied by younger, unvaccinated patients, and hospital systems are tightening restrictions to limit the virus' spread.