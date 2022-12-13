A News
LotteriesA2
Opinions A13
Opinions A14
Nation & WorldA16
ObituariesA18
Weather A20
B Sports
MarketplaceB6
C Food
Advice C4
Television C6
Four people, including two from Williamsburg, have been charged in connection with human trafficking at a commercial laundry business. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. According to a news release, Ana Patricia Landaverde, 47, and Jeffrey Dean Vaughan, 64, both of Williamsburg, and George William Evans, 68, of Midlothian, are charged with with ...
A Henrico County mother has pleaded no contest to abusing her three young children, who between the three of them tested positive for cocaine,…
It's Tacky Light season, Richmond!
Mondelez International Inc. officially opened its new 450,000-square-foot fulfillment and distribution center in Henrico County. The snack mak…
"I had no other option but to finish."
A young man in a Santa Claus suit stood in the student section at William & Mary’s Zable Stadium last Saturday for the Tribe’s 54-14 FCS p…
LYNCHBURG — They’d come so far.
A 70-year-old school bus attendant was spit on by a student, and the man’s response amounted to felony child abuse, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Yorktown, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett didn’t immediately have an update on the status of injured junior guard Reece Beekman…
"It's a blessing to know that your community is going to ride with you 100% no matter what the situation is."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.